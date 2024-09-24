Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in News by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

