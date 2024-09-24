Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

