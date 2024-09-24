Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.56. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

