Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 780 ($10.41) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 754 ($10.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,251 ($16.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 887.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4,118.42, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.35) to GBX 1,000 ($13.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($36.31) to GBX 2,650 ($35.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($19.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,511 ($20.17).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

