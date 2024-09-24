Computacenter plc (CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.30 on October 25th

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.31) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Computacenter Stock Up 1.5 %

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,500 ($33.37) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,354.83 ($31.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($40.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,633.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,717.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,642.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Computacenter news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($36.13), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($56,727.04). In related news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($36.13), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($56,727.04). Also, insider Pauline Campbell acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,470 ($32.97) per share, with a total value of £219,830 ($293,419.65). Corporate insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($52.06) to GBX 3,800 ($50.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($44.05) to GBX 3,050 ($40.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.