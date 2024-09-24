STV Group plc (STVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on November 7th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STV Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 256 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a market cap of £116.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,821.43 and a beta of 0.09. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.67.

Get STV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

STV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.