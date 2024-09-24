Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

BSVN opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.48. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $184,561.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $184,561.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,684. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

