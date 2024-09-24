FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on October 25th

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.40 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.20. The stock has a market cap of £360.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,627.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £67,896.57 ($90,625.43). 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

