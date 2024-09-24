Breedon Group plc (BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on November 1st

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BREE stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 412.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 302.90 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.83).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

