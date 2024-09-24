Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) to Issue GBX 3.70 Dividend

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 687.58 ($9.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,718.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 457.70 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 710 ($9.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.45) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($8.04).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

