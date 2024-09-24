Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $731.36 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $34.83 or 0.00054698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $731.36 million and approximately $101.77 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.70073396 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $103,177,223.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

