Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Up 14.2% This Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,697.51 or 0.04236681 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $425.68 million and $1.39 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00268964 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 246,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 246,413.33090537. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,682.65534689 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,223,280.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars.

