Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.68 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.33 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22423781 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,531,158.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

