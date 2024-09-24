Tectum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $8.94 or 0.00014047 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and $1.08 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tectum has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00268964 BTC.

About Tectum

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.12474836 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,059,004.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.