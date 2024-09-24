Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.43

Achain (ACT) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $27.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

