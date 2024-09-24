Notcoin Price Up 5% This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $786.07 million and $114.67 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00757535 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $111,369,652.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

