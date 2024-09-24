Ethena USDe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.32 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $57.32 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,578,018,327 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,578,018,326.959635. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99920205 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $56,192,278.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

