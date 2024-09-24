Dynex (DNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.36 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Dynex has a market cap of $37.36 million and $1.00 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00268964 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,732,686 coins and its circulating supply is 95,732,467 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,722,837.06081839. The last known price of Dynex is 0.36933832 USD and is up 11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $999,340.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars.

