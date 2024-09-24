29,700 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

