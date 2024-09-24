Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $293.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.21.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

