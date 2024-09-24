Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) COO Robert F. Mehmel Sells 1,205 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at $52,866,165.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Griffon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $20,531,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.