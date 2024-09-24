Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $619,000 Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,182 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.42% of Li-Cycle worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LICY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 878.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

