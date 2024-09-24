A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 4,320 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

