Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

