Inspire Investing LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

RHP opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.