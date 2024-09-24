Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -356.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

