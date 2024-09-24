6,192 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,192 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 130,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in IDACORP by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

