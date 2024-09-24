XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

