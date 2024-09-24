XTX Topco Ltd Has $618,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

GE opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

