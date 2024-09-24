XTX Topco Ltd Has $582,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,585 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

