6,171 Shares in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $928.13 million and a PE ratio of 71.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on SEZL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at $35,807,688.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,151 shares of company stock worth $23,289,761 in the last 90 days. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sezzle

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.