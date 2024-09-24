XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $657,000 Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 66.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 753.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

