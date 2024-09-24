Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4,608.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

BVN opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

