Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $743,000 Stock Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 79.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 36.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 4.4 %

FNA opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

