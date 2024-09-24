Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Sigma Lithium worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 243,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SGML opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGML

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.