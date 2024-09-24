107,800 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,858 shares of company stock worth $2,091,604 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Down 2.2 %

TILE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

