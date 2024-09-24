Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,200 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,213,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 813,704 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $77,857,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.9 %

ZTO opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.