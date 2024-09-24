Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $809,000 Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

