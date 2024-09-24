Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 27,788 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

