Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.