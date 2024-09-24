Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $42,874,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

