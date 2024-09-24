Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

