Argent Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

