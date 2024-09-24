Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

