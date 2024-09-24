Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.