MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

