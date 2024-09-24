Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

