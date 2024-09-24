Stephens Consulting LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

