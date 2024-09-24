Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.15 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

ACI opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

