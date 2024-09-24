Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

